Springfield Police look for new leads in DeAndre Atkinson shooting death

SPRINGFIELD --- Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties has chosen DeAndre Atkinson's case to launch a new program to offer $5,000 in specific cold cases.

Atkinson died after he was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Springfield on September 24, 2014.

If you have information, you're encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Crime Stoppers normally offers $1,000. Police believe people may have been afraid to come forward with information when the shooting happened, but hope they will come forward now.