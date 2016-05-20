State T&F: Local pole vaulters shine in 2A prelims

CHARLESTON -- On a cloudy day at O'Brien Field, a bevy of local pole vaulters shined in the 2A prelims.

Nicole Bagwell (Tolono Unity), Josie Held (Mt. Zion), Aliyah Welter (Monticello), Taylor Millsap (Tolono Unity), and Betsy Lovett (Clinton) all qualified for Saturday's finals.

"It's never a dull moment with us vaulters," Lovett said. "We all encourage each other. We know that our competition is the bar and not each other."

Several local athletes qualified for Saturday's finals. For a complete list of results click here.