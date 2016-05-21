Regional roundup: local teams survive and advance on championship Saturday

It was regional championship Saturday for class 1A and 2A baseball and softball teams across central Illinois.

Scores from all the local teams are listed below.

CLASS 1A BASEBALL

Altamont 0 North Clay 1 F

Salt Fork 14 Milford 4 F/6

Okaw Valley 10 Windsor/SS 0 F

Triopia 3 Liberty 1 F

Neoga 8 South Central 13 F

Nokomis 5 Calhoun 0 F

LeRoy 8 Delavan 7 F/8

LSA 0 Central A&M 5 F

CLASS 2A BASEBALL

Pleasant Plains 0 Beardstown 5 F

Bloomington Central Catholic 8 Bismarck Henning 0 F

Teutopolis 7 Breese Central 6 F

Tuscola 11 Tolono Unity 10 F/8

Tri Valley 7 PBL 10 F

Quincy Notre Dame 1 Auburn 4 F

Williamsville 4 Argenta-Oreana 0 F

St. Joseph Ogden 7 Oakwood 0 F

Sullivan 1 Maroa-Forsyth 5 F

CLASS 1A SOFTBALL

Casey Westfield 2 Oblong 1 F/9

Salt Fork 6 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 2 F

Edinburg 2 Okaw Valley 12 F/5

Stew-Stras 4 St. Anthony 5 F

Fisher 10 Heyworth 6 F

LeRoy 10 Armstrong 0 F

Nokomis 6 Lincolnwood 7 F

CLASS 2A SOFTBALL

Tri City 6 PORTA 0 F

Maroa-Forsyth 2 Bloomington Central Catholic 3 F

Meridian 11 Shelbyville 0 F

Tolono Unity 10 GCMS 0 F

Tuscola 7 Cumberland 2 F

Westville 0 St. Joseph Ogden 10 F

Williamsville 1 Pleasant Plains 0 F