Regional roundup: local teams survive and advance on championship Saturday

Regional roundup: local teams survive and advance on championship SaturdayPosted:
It was regional championship Saturday for class 1A and 2A baseball and softball teams across central Illinois.
Scores from all the local teams are listed below.
CLASS 1A BASEBALL
Altamont 0 North Clay 1 F
Salt Fork 14 Milford 4 F/6
Okaw Valley 10 Windsor/SS 0 F
Triopia 3 Liberty 1 F
Neoga 8 South Central 13 F
Nokomis 5 Calhoun 0 F
LeRoy 8 Delavan 7 F/8
LSA 0 Central A&M 5 F
CLASS 2A BASEBALL
Pleasant Plains 0 Beardstown 5 F
Bloomington Central Catholic 8 Bismarck Henning 0 F
Teutopolis 7 Breese Central 6 F
Tuscola 11 Tolono Unity 10 F/8
Tri Valley 7 PBL 10 F
Quincy Notre Dame 1 Auburn 4 F
Williamsville 4 Argenta-Oreana 0 F
St. Joseph Ogden 7 Oakwood 0 F
Sullivan 1 Maroa-Forsyth 5 F
CLASS 1A SOFTBALL
Casey Westfield 2 Oblong 1 F/9
Salt Fork 6 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 2 F
Edinburg 2 Okaw Valley 12 F/5
Stew-Stras 4 St. Anthony 5 F
Fisher 10 Heyworth 6 F
LeRoy 10 Armstrong 0 F
Nokomis 6 Lincolnwood 7 F
CLASS 2A SOFTBALL
Tri City 6 PORTA 0 F
Maroa-Forsyth 2 Bloomington Central Catholic 3 F
Meridian 11 Shelbyville 0 F
Tolono Unity 10 GCMS 0 F
Tuscola 7 Cumberland 2 F
Westville 0 St. Joseph Ogden 10 F
Williamsville 1 Pleasant Plains 0 F