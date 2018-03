CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois sent their seniors off with a 6-3, series-clinching win over Michigan in the season finale Saturday.

Illinois was officially eliminated from postseason play before the game started, but they didn't play like it, jumping out to 3-0 lead in the 2nd inning.

Senior Andrew Mamlic delivered a gem in his final start, allowing just 1 run in 7 innings pitched.

The Illini finished the season 28-23 overall, and 12-12 in the Big Ten.