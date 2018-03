LEXINGTON, KY -- The Illini softball team's season came to an end in the Lexington regional Saturday night.

Illinois staved off elimination against Butler in the first game with a 2-1 win in 8 innings.

In their second game they had Kentucky on the ropes, but couldn't knock them out. The Wildcats tied the game up in the 7th with a two-out RBI single They would go on to win 3-2 in 8 innings.

The Illini finished the season 36-23.