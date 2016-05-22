Salt Fork celebrates state track title

CHARLESTON -- Salt Fork took EIU by storm Saturday, capturing the 1A state title.

Iowa-bound Jenny Kimbro dazzled, scoring individual titles in the long jump and both hurdles events.

Head coach Gail Biggerstaff says winning the state title has been the team's goal since day one.

"That was the number one thing on their minds coming into this season," Biggerstaff said. "We got second place last year, and I had the girls set goals at the beginning of the year and they all set state champs as a goal. They put in hours and hours, extra hours of practice, I think that made a huge difference."