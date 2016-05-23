Dry, sunny weather coming to an end

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- High pressure, which brought plenty of sunshine over the weekend, will be making its exit Monday.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the sunny weather will still be around Monday before storm chances pick up the rest of the week. He says a frontal boundary to the west will gradually move closer bringing more unstable air with it.

Pop-up showers and storms start in the forecast Tuesday and become more widespread Wednesday, Del Rosso says. Right now, there is a slight risk that some of the storms Wednesday could be severe.

