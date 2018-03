Eisenhower downs MacArthur 3-1 in regional opener

DECATUR -- Colton Lockwood tossed a one-hit gem, helping Eisenhower pick up a 3-1 win over their crosstown rivals in the 3A regional quarterfinals Monday.

The Panthers will play Springfield H.S. in the Lanphier regional semifinals Wednesday.

Below is a list of all local scores from Monday's action:

3A BASEBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Lanphier 0 Lincoln 14 F

Mattoon 6 Paris 0 F

Taylorville 13 Southeast 11 F

Eisenhower 3 MacArthur 1 F

3A SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Lincoln 12 Champaign Centennial 0 F

Mahomet-Seymour 12 Urbana 6 F

Springfield H.S. 5 Jacksonville 1 F

Taylorville 16 Southeast 2 F

Lanphier 11 Eisenhower 10 F/8