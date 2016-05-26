Strong storms make for unsettled start to Thursday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- A line of strong to severe storms made its way through central Illinois early Thursday bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning.



StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says no major damage was reported, however power was knocked out to hundreds of homes across the area. Reports of small hail came in from Charleston, Springfield and Sidell with weak rotation spotted southwest of Niantic.

A break in the action is expected into the afternoon, but additional cells could develop into the evening.

