Central Illinois' best shine on first day of state track

CHARLESTON -- Warrensburg-Latham's weekend is off to a great start at the boys state track and field meet.

The Cardinals broke a school record in the 4x1 relay. Brian Evans qualified in the 110 hurdles, and Diondre Lewis qualified in the 100 and 400 meter dashes.

Field events were pushed indoors due to thunderstorms. That didn't stop Meridian's Noah Adams from clearing the qualifying mark of 6-3. Adams will try to defend his state title on Saturday. Teammate Cameron Getz also qualified in the high jump.

Oakwood senior Jon Davis has been battling the flu this week. He clocked in with the best time in the 1600. He'll look to complete his third straight triple crown (Cross County, 3200, 1600) on Saturday.

