Warm, muggy Memorial Day weekend ahead

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- The unofficial start to summer will be marked with summer-like heat and humidity.



According to StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso, much like the rest of the week, temperatures will climb into the 80s each day this weekend. On top of that, he says the muggy air will make it feel even warmer.

The chance for an isolated storm remain Saturday before drier air arrives Sunday and Monday. This means lower rain chances and more sunshine for the second half of the weekend.

