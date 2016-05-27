Taylorville makes history, Tolono holds own in 2A prelims

CHARLESTON -- The Taylorville 4x8 relay team made history Friday, qualifying for the 2A state finals for the first time in school history.

The Tornadoes clocked in at 8:02.50, the fastest time of the day.

The Tolono Unity Rockets made their 2A debut after winning the team title in 1A last year.

The Rockets will have a good shot to earn another trophy Saturday, after qualifying in several events. Andrew Warnes advanced in the 800 and 1600. Steven Migut advanced in both hurdles events. Jayden Kaiser made it through in the 100. Jonathan Decker qualified in the high jump. The Rockets relay teams also qualified in the 4x1 and the 4x4.

