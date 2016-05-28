Local teams survive and advance on championship Saturday

SHG celebrates comeback win over Mt. Zion

Baseball and softball teams across Illinois battled it out for regional and sectional plaques Saturday.

In a 3A softball regional title game, SHG thwarted Mt. Zion's upset attempt with a 6-5 win.

Elsewhere in 3A Mattoon's offense exploded in a 16-4 win over Charleston, and Effingham prevailed in a pitchers duel with Clinton, 1-0.

SJ-O, Beardstown, and Teutopolis punched their tickets to the 2A baseball elite 8. LeRoy and Salt Fork advanced in 1A. They'll play each other in Monday's Champaign super sectional.

SJ-O and Tuscola both advanced to the 2A softball elite 8, and Fisher and Casey-Westfield advanced in 1A.

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD

1A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Casey-Westfield 16   Lincolnwood 0  F  

Fisher 16   LeRoy 9  F  

2A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

SJ-O 5  Tolono Unity 3  F  

Tuscola 12  Flora 0  F  

3A SOFTBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

SHG 6  Mt. Zion 5  F  

Glenwood 5  Taylorville 2  F  

Mattoon 16  Charleston 4  F  

Effingham 1  Clinton 0  F  

1A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Salt Fork 4  Okaw Valley 0  F  

LeRoy 6   Ottawa Marquette 4  F  

2A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

SJ-O 10  B.C.C. 0  F  

Teutopolis 6  Newton 3  F  

Beardstown 1  Williamsville 0  F/8  

3A BASEBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Champaign Central 5  Mt. Zion 2  F  

Champaign Centennial 4  Mahomet-Seymour 2  F  

Springfield H.S. 11  Rochester 7  F  

SHG 6  Glenwood 3  F  

