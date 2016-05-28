Local teams survive and advance on championship Saturday

Local teams survive and advance on championship SaturdayPosted:
Baseball and softball teams across Illinois battled it out for regional and sectional plaques Saturday.
In a 3A softball regional title game, SHG thwarted Mt. Zion's upset attempt with a 6-5 win.
Elsewhere in 3A Mattoon's offense exploded in a 16-4 win over Charleston, and Effingham prevailed in a pitchers duel with Clinton, 1-0.
SJ-O, Beardstown, and Teutopolis punched their tickets to the 2A baseball elite 8. LeRoy and Salt Fork advanced in 1A. They'll play each other in Monday's Champaign super sectional.
SJ-O and Tuscola both advanced to the 2A softball elite 8, and Fisher and Casey-Westfield advanced in 1A.
SATURDAY SCOREBOARD
1A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Casey-Westfield 16 Lincolnwood 0 F
Fisher 16 LeRoy 9 F
2A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
SJ-O 5 Tolono Unity 3 F
Tuscola 12 Flora 0 F
3A SOFTBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
SHG 6 Mt. Zion 5 F
Glenwood 5 Taylorville 2 F
Mattoon 16 Charleston 4 F
Effingham 1 Clinton 0 F
1A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Salt Fork 4 Okaw Valley 0 F
LeRoy 6 Ottawa Marquette 4 F
2A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
SJ-O 10 B.C.C. 0 F
Teutopolis 6 Newton 3 F
Beardstown 1 Williamsville 0 F/8
3A BASEBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
Champaign Central 5 Mt. Zion 2 F
Champaign Centennial 4 Mahomet-Seymour 2 F
Springfield H.S. 11 Rochester 7 F
SHG 6 Glenwood 3 F