Local teams survive and advance on championship Saturday

Baseball and softball teams across Illinois battled it out for regional and sectional plaques Saturday.

In a 3A softball regional title game, SHG thwarted Mt. Zion's upset attempt with a 6-5 win.

Elsewhere in 3A Mattoon's offense exploded in a 16-4 win over Charleston, and Effingham prevailed in a pitchers duel with Clinton, 1-0.

SJ-O, Beardstown, and Teutopolis punched their tickets to the 2A baseball elite 8. LeRoy and Salt Fork advanced in 1A. They'll play each other in Monday's Champaign super sectional.

SJ-O and Tuscola both advanced to the 2A softball elite 8, and Fisher and Casey-Westfield advanced in 1A.

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD

1A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Casey-Westfield 16 Lincolnwood 0 F

Fisher 16 LeRoy 9 F

2A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

SJ-O 5 Tolono Unity 3 F

Tuscola 12 Flora 0 F

3A SOFTBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

SHG 6 Mt. Zion 5 F

Glenwood 5 Taylorville 2 F

Mattoon 16 Charleston 4 F

Effingham 1 Clinton 0 F

1A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Salt Fork 4 Okaw Valley 0 F

LeRoy 6 Ottawa Marquette 4 F

2A BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

SJ-O 10 B.C.C. 0 F

Teutopolis 6 Newton 3 F

Beardstown 1 Williamsville 0 F/8

3A BASEBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Champaign Central 5 Mt. Zion 2 F

Champaign Centennial 4 Mahomet-Seymour 2 F

Springfield H.S. 11 Rochester 7 F

SHG 6 Glenwood 3 F