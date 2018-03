SPRINGFIELD -- Bryan Smith won the AMA Pro Flat Track Grand National Championship Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Sunday.

It's Smith's third straight win in Springfield, and seventh overall.

The race was red flagged early on when Steve Bonsey wrecked on the first lap. When the action resumed Smith took control, leading 16 of the 25 laps.

Jared Mees finished second, Brad Baker was third.