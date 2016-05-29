Future Illini Davis, Adams take home state medals in preps finale

CHARLESTON -- Future Illini track and field athletes Jon Davis (Oakwood) and Noah Adams (Meridian) ended their storied high school careers with state medals Saturday.

Adams, the reigning high jump champion, cleared 6-10, as did Georgetown's Tyler Owen. But like Adams predicted on Thursday, it came down to scratches. Adams had more scratches than Owen, which meant he had to settle for second.

"Obviously I wanted to come back and win, but that's just how it kind of ends up sometimes," Adams said. "This year we both jumped 6-10, but I had more scratches so I got second. That's exactly how I won last year so I can't complain about it too much."

His future teammate Davis completed the long distance triple crown (cross country, 1600, 3200) for the third year in a row.

Davis ends a remarkable high school career with nine individual state titles.