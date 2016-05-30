Sunshine continues for Memorial Day

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- A beautiful Memorial Day is on tap across central Illinois thanks to high pressure in control.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the day will be filled with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

As a cold front approaches from the west, storm chances pick up a bit Tuesday afternoon and evening. However, Del Rosso says the best chance for rain will arrive Wednesday when the front slides through. High temps remain in the 80s through the middle part of the week.

By Thursday, cooler and less humid air returns as highs only make it into the upper 70s, but expect lots of sun to end the week.