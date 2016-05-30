Road to Peoria: Fisher, Salt Fork, SJ-O advance to state

On a busy super-sectional Monday three teams in the WAND viewing area advanced to the state final four.
The Salt Fork baseball team dominated LeRoy 9-0 in a game which featured a three-plus hour rain delay. Storm starting pitcher Josh Kimbro retired the final 17 batters he faced.
The year of the Spartan continued as St. Joseph Ogden beat Beardstown 11-0 in 6 innings to advance to the 2A state semifinals. Colton Carr fired a one-hit shutout.
In the softball bracket, Fisher punched their ticket to East Peoria with a come from behind 9-7 win over Amboy.
For all the highlights, click the video link above!
SUPER-SECTIONAL SCOREBOARD
1A SOFTBALL
Calhoun 1 Casey-Westfield 0 F/13
Fisher 9 Amboy 7 F
2A SOFTBALL
Dupo 10 St. Joseph-Ogden 5 F
Carterville 3 Tuscola 2 F/10
1A BASEBALL
Salt Fork 9 LeRoy 0 F
2A BASEBALL
St. Joseph-Ogden 11 Beardstown 0 F/6
Murphysboro 8 Teutopolis 7 F