Road to Peoria: Fisher, Salt Fork, SJ-O advance to state

Posted:

On a busy super-sectional Monday three teams in the WAND viewing area advanced to the state final four.

The Salt Fork baseball team dominated LeRoy 9-0 in a game which featured a three-plus hour rain delay. Storm starting pitcher Josh Kimbro retired the final 17 batters he faced.

The year of the Spartan continued as St. Joseph Ogden beat Beardstown 11-0 in 6 innings to advance to the 2A state semifinals. Colton Carr fired a one-hit shutout.

In the softball bracket, Fisher punched their ticket to East Peoria with a come from behind 9-7 win over Amboy.

For all the highlights, click the video link above!

SUPER-SECTIONAL SCOREBOARD

1A SOFTBALL

Calhoun 1  Casey-Westfield 0  F/13

Fisher 9  Amboy 7  F  

2A SOFTBALL

Dupo 10  St. Joseph-Ogden 5  F  

Carterville 3  Tuscola 2  F/10  

1A BASEBALL

Salt Fork 9  LeRoy 0  F  

2A BASEBALL

St. Joseph-Ogden 11  Beardstown 0  F/6

Murphysboro 8  Teutopolis 7  F  

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps