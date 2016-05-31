Champaign fastest growing Illinois city, Decatur fastest shrinking

CHAMPAIGN -- According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Champaign is Illinois' fastest growing city.

Between July 1, 2014 and July 1, 2015, the city grew in population by 1.5 percent to an estimated 86,096. The numbers, released by the Census Bureau, were analyzed by Business Insider who then published a summary of their findings. The largest jump of 7.8 percent was recorded in Georgetown, Texas, a suburb of Austin.

Business Insider also found that Decatur was the fastest shrinking city in Illinois in the last year dropping to an estimated population of 73,254. This is down from 74,071 in 2014, a drop of 1.1 percent, and down from 76,122 as of the 2010 census.

For more on the national trends in the last year, click here. You can also see the raw numbers from the Census Bureau by clicking here.