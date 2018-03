CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- With the new month of June comes a new season, meteorologically speaking. For meteorologists, June 1 marks the start of summer.

This is based on temperature data as June, July and August, on average, are the warmest three months of the year.

The typical summer solstice, June 20 this year, has an astronomical meaning. That is when the sun's direct rays are at their farthest north before retreating southward once again.