Watch issued for possible solar storm Saturday

BOULDER -- The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a watch for a possible moderate geomagnetic storm Saturday thanks to activity on the sun.

Forecasters say storms of the magnitude forecasted could generate fluctuations on power grids and impact high frequency radios. It will also increase chances of seeing the northern lights.

Current forecasts have the lights reaching as far south as Northern Illinois, however clouds could impact any views.

Space weather is generated by charged particles that come from the sun and interact with Earth's magnetic field.

For more on the watch, visit the Space Weather Prediction Center website.