SJ-O advances to state championship game

PEORIA -- For the first time ever, St. Joseph-Ogden will play for a state baseball championship.

The Spartans advanced to Saturday's class 2A title game with a 12-5 win over Murphysboro in the semifinals Friday.

SJ-O wasted no time, jumping all over the Red Devils for four runs in the first. They added two in the fourth, to give ace Dalton Parker a 6-0 lead.

Murphysboro would claw their way back into the game with a three-run homer in the sixth to make it 8-5.

The Spartans would bounce back with four runs in the bottom half of the sixth to seal the deal.

SJ-O will face Reed-Custer in the title game Saturday at 5 pm. Reed-Custer knocked off Rockford Lutheran 4-3 in the semifinals.

STATE SCOREBOARD

1A SOFTBALL SEMIFINAL

Princeville 7 Fisher 1 F

3A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

SHG 8 Mattoon 2 F

1A BASEBALL SEMIFINAL

Somonauk 4 Salt Fork 3 F

2A BASEBALL SEMIFINAL

St. Joseph-Ogden 12 Murphysboro 5 F