NAPERVILLE -- The Rochester girls soccer team captured their second straight state championship with a 4-0 win over Deerfield in the 2A title game.

Amanda Williams led the team with two goals. Becca Jostes and Katie Cochran added one goal a piece.

In their first year competing in class 2A the Rockets were simply dominant, outscoring their opponents 6-0 in the final four.

The Rockets finish the season 25-2-1.