MIAMI -- The third named tropical system of the year, Colin, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.



According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Colin has sustained winds of 50 mph as of the latest advisory Monday morning.

The storm is expected to move northeast over Florida bringing flooding rains and gusty winds. By Tuesday, it is forecasted to be along the Carolina coast before heading back to sea over the Atlantic Ocean.

Winds are expected to remain below hurricane force.