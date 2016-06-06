SHG outslugs Freeburg 13-7, clinches return to state

MATTOON -- For the second year in a row the Sacred Heart Griffin softball team is headed to state.

The Cyclones outslugged Freeburg 13-7, in a game that featured six homeruns.

SHG jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the fifth inning. Freeburg responded in the bottom half of the inning with a Josie Ledbetter grand slam to make it 10-7.

Whitney David (SHG) would shut down the Lady Midgets from there on out to clinch a berth in the state final four.

SHG will face Washington in the semifinals Friday at 12:30 in East Peoria.