Eisenhower wins inaugural MTZ Shootout

MT. ZION -- Eight schools participated in the first ever MTZ summer shootout at the brand new Mt. Zion Fieldhouse Monday.

Clinton, Meridian, Warrensburg-Latham, Eisenhower, Rochester, Mattoon, SHG, and Mt. Zion competed against each other in the inaugural tournament.

Eisenhower beat Mt. Zion 64-55 in the championship game.

Mt. Zion head coach Bryon Graven organized the event.

"I'm a coach's kid so I grew up around this stuff," Graven said. "Finding teams to get over here was not hard. It was hard to draw the line. We didn't want to go too big the first year...we'll see how it grows from here."

Graven hopes to have twice as many teams in the field next year.

"We're fortunate enough to have four courts in here (the Mt. Zion Fieldhouse) at one time. I think it's great for basketball in the county. We have the facilities to be able to do this...so we need to get this done," Graven said.