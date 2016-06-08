Safety tips for summertime heat

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- The hottest weather so far this season is expected across central Illinois this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. They say hundreds of fatalities are reported each year with even more heat-related illnesses.

Bringing awareness to the topic is a part of their #SummerSafety campaign. For more on the campaign and how to keep safe, visit their webpage here.

Heat index values this weekend are expected to push 100 degrees with minimal relief into next week.