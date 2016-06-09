Mt. Zion Holds Its First Chill on the Hill of 2016 Summer Season

Mt. Zion- A community event that brings people out to hear good music and have a good time, kicked off on June 9th. Mt. Zion's Chill on the Hill event brought hundreds of people out to Fletcher park to hear music, get some food and have some cold drinks.

The family friendly event brings out people to listen to the music series. Kicking off on June 9th: Feudin' Hillbilly's. General Admission is $4.00 and kids 12 and under are free.

Each event raises money for a different group in the Mt. Zion Community. The next Chill on the Hill event will feature musical guests MissConduct, on June 16th. Gates open at 6:30 PM.