State softball: Washington rallies past SHG, 6-5

EAST PEORIA -- For the second year in a row Washington (37-1) ended SHG's state title hopes, with a 6-5 win in the class 3A semi-finals Friday.

For most of the game it looked like SHG (33-6) was going to pull off the upset after building a 5-1 lead. But the Panthers' bats woke up with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull within one run.

Washington scored two runs in the seventh to complete the walk off comeback win. SHG will face Mundelein Carmel Saturday at 9 AM in the third place game.