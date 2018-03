Illinois senior catcher Jason Goldstein was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the ninth round (No. 267 overall) of the MLB Draft Friday.

Goldstein joins Cody Sedlock (1st, 27th overall by Baltimore) as the latest top-10 round pick for the Illini.

Goldstein led the Illini in batting average (.312), on-base percentage (.402) and RBIs (29) in 2016.