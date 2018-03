EAST PEORIA -- Less than 24 hours after a heartbreaking loss to Washington, Sacred Heart Griffin responded like champions with a 14-4 rout of Mundelein Carmel in the 3A third place game.

After falling behind 3-2, the Cyclones blew the game open with an eight run third inning.

Senior first baseman Ashton Dyche hit two homeruns. Her second homer ended the game (ten run rule) in the bottom of the fifth.

SHG finishes the season 34-6.