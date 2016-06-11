Roscetti, Robinson, Fitzgerald selected on third day of MLB Draft

Tyler Fitzgerald stole 36 bases as a senior in the regular season.

A trio of former central Illinois high school standouts were drafted on the third day of the MLB draft Saturday.

Danville graduate Chuckie Robinson (C, Southern Miss) was drafted in the 21st round by the Houston Astros.

Former Williamsville star Nick Roscetti (SS, Iowa) was picked up by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 26th round.

The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois Tyler Fitzgerald (SS, Rochester) was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 32nd round. Fitzgerald is set to play college ball for Louisville next year.