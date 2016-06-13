90-degree heat continues

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After hitting 90 degrees both days this past weekend, don't expect much relief as we start the new work week.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the hot and humid weather will be sticking around through Wednesday with 90-degree temperatures likely each day. With a boundary nearby, he says a few storm chances exist during that period as well.

The best opportunity for rain arrives Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Beyond that point, slightly cooler and less humid air returns into the upcoming weekend.

Be sure to stay with WAND-TV and wandtv.com/weather for the latest.