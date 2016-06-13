Kandie Bloch-Jones saves best for last, earns All-American honors

CHAMPAIGN -- It was a big weekend for Illinois high jumper Kandie Bloch-Jones.

The Argenta-Oreana grad ended her junior season with second team All-American honors at the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

"I kind of went out there not expecting much, I wanted to do better than I did last year," Bloch-Jones said. "I went out there with an open mind, just executing the things we've been working on in practice. I was relaxed. I had been out there a few times. So it was just natural...not being so overwhelmed by the crowd."

Bloch-Jones tied for fifteenth overall. It was the first time in her career she earned All-American honors during the outdoor season.

Bloch-Jones hopes to compete at the U.S. Olympic trials next month in Eugene.

"Right now I'm on the bubble. We're going to register and hopefully I'll be able to go. The requirement is 185 and I've jumped 184. I'm just going to declare, and the top 24 people who declare get to go."