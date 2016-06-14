Storms expected to redevelop Tuesday afternoon

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After a small round of rain in parts of east-central Illinois early Tuesday morning, more storms are forecast to develop into the afternoon.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the heat and humidity in place help to make the atmosphere more unstable. With a frontal boundary moving in from the west, he says that will help to spark the fuel.

While most of the storms should stay below severe limits, frequent lightning and heavy rain are possible. The Storm Prediction Center says a slightly greater chance for severe storms will be early Wednesday with strong winds and hail possible.

