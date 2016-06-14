Report: Illinois earns mixed marks for logistics, manufacturing

Illinois earned high marks for its logistics industry but lower grades in other areas according to a newly-released report.

That report is the 2016 Manufacturing and Logistics Report Card, which was prepared and presented by the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University and industry initiative Conexus Indiana.

The report, which is available here, graded each state on categories that were “most likely to be considered by site selection experts for manufacturing and logistics firms, and by the prevailing research on economic growth.”

Researchers gave Illinois these grades: