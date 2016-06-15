Heat, humidity remain high Wednesday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- The wave of heat and humidity across central Illinois will continue one more day before slightly cooler air returns to end the week.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon for the sixth consecutive day. Combined with the humidity, feels-like temperatures will be pushing 100 degrees.

Del Rosso says dew points will begin to drop Wednesday night making Thursday more comfortable and less tropical. By Friday, high temperatures drop into the low 80s, closer to average for mid-June.

