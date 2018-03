BLOOMINGTON -- The West beat the East 34-12 in the 42nd annual Illinois High School Shrine Game at Illinois Wesleyan Saturday.

Emmitt Peisert (West) scored three touchdowns, including an electrifying punt return in the first quarter to open up the scoring.

Williamsville's Vince Vignali was named offensive MVP for the East team. He had 10 catches, and scored the team's only two touchdowns.

Click the video link above for highlights!