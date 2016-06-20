Summer starting hot, humid

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- The heat and humidity will not be going anywhere as summer officially starts Monday.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says highs will climb into the low 90s Monday afternoon. With the humidity, he says it'll feel more like 100 degrees.

With a cold front approaching from the west, a few storms could fire as well. Any storms that develop could bring strong winds and some hail.

Once the front passes, slightly cooler and less humid air returns briefly for Tuesday.

