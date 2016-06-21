Severe storms possible across parts of Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After one round Monday evening, more severe storms look likely for parts of central Illinois Tuesday night.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a complex of storms is expected to ride along a warm front as it lifts northward across the area. He says the storms are expected to hold until after midnight into early Wednesday morning.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, locations along and north of I-74 have the best opportunity to see the storms. Right now, strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes appear to be the main threats.

Since the storms are expected overnight, Del Rosso says it is important to make sure NOAA weather radios are set up and working properly before going to bed in case warnings are issued.

