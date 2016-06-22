Strong storms bring heavy rain to parts of central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Strong to severe storms brought plenty of much needed rain to parts of central Illinois early Wednesday morning.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the multiple rounds of rain were thanks to a warm front lifting across the area. He says multiple cities saw over an inch of rain in less than an hour. However, many spots south of I-72 didn't see much at all.

Here are some of the latest reports as of 7 a.m. Wednesday:

Normal: 1.73"

Bloomington: 1.53"

Danville: 1.37"

Champaign: 1.35"

Lincoln: 1.25"

Clinton: .86"

Decatur: .16"

In addition to the rain, Del Rosso says reports of minor damage also came in from parts of Sangamon and Menard counties.

The forecast is calling for a break in the rain this afternoon before a few storms try to return later Wednesday evening. Be sure to stay with WAND-TV and wandtv.com/weather for the latest.