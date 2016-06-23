Tornado likely cause of damage in local village

IROQUOIS COUNTY -- A tornado is likely the cause of damage in a local village, according to the National Weather Service out of Chicago, IL.

The roof of a dugout was torn off at a ball field in the small village of Cissna Park in Iroquois County. Additional reports of structure damage and trees down were observed just outside of town along with some corn field damage. Officials say no one was injured during the storm.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says law enforcement in the area confirmed seeing the tornado.

Officials tell WAND that power has been restored and clean-up has begun.