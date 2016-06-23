Storms cause damage in Iroquois County

The Iroquois County community of Cissna Park suffered noticeable damage from storms late Wednesday night.

The storms, which emergency workers said passed through around 11:30, ripped the roofs off portions of at least one house and several outbuildings or sheds and also removed the roof of a school baseball dugout and deposited the roof down just feet away.

Firefighters responded after the storm knocked a camper trailer onto a large outdoor gas tank, damaging the tank. They said no one was injured in the storm, and utility workers restored power to local homes Thursday morning.