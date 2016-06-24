DSCOVR satellite to go operational in late July

NOAA -- A new space weather satellite is set to go into operation July 27 now that testing has concluded.

The DSCOVR satellite, short for Deep Space Climate Observatory, has improved instruments and will provide higher quality data to help scientists issue warnings and alerts.

Sitting one million miles from Earth, the satellite will collect the sun's data which will be used in computer models to help predict impacts, such as power failures and GPS outages, back home.

DSCOVR was launched on February 11, 2015, and reached final orbit on June 8. For more information on the satellite, visit NOAA.gov.