Cool down arriving this week

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- After spending nearly two weeks in the 90s so far this month, a big cool down is on the way to central Illinois.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a trough in the jet stream will bring below average high temperatures for most of the week. While Monday remains hot in the low 90s, he says Tuesday's temperatures only make it into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Average highs for late June are in the upper 80s.

Not only will this week be cooler, it will also be less humid. Del Rosso says this pattern will stick around for the next several days with highs into the upcoming weekend only in the lower 80s.

