Smoot cracks PFF's top twenty

CHAMPAIGN -- Earlier this year Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith said Dawuane Smoot has a chance to be a first round pick. Pro Football Focus agrees.

The Illini defensive end checks in at number twenty in PFF's 2016 player rankings, released Monday.

Smoot burst onto the scene last year with eight sacks, three forced fumbles, and fifteen tackles for loss.

With another stellar season, Smoot could become the first Illini drafted in the first round since DE Whitney Mercilus (Houston) and WR A.J. Jenkins (San Francisco) in 2012.