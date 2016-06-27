Fireworks Locations 2016

We have included a list of fireworks displays that will be held in central Illinois below. All start times are at dusk, unless otherwise noted. If you wish to add your display to this list, email news@wandtv.com.

Hammond - July 4

Pana: Tri-County Fairgrounds - RESCHEDULED - July 9

Mt. Zion: Fletcher Park - RESCHEDULED - July 4



Mount Prospect: Melas Park - June 30 and July 4

Danville: Danville Boat Club

15750 Boat Club Rd., 9:30 p.m. - July 2

Springfield: Capitol City Celebration - CANCELLED

Second Street - July 2

Dawson: Pack The Park - CANCELLED

Dawson Park, Old Route 36 - July 3

Effingham: Effingham HS Football Field

1301 W. Grove Ave. - July 4

Decatur: Life Foursquare Church - OUTDOOR EVENTS CANCELLED, INDOOR STILL ON

2954 W. Ash Ave. - July 3

Decatur: Nelson Park

2301 E. Lake Shore Drive - July 4

Champaign: Freedom Celebration

U of I Parking Lot E14

1800 S. 1st Street - July 4

Lovington: Old Football Field - RESCHEDULED - July 9

Harristown: Across from Grade School - July 2

Paris: Twin Lakes Park - July 4

Clinton: Route 51 South and Kleeman Road - July 4

Warrensburg: Warrensburg Sportsmans' Club - July 4

Blue Mound: Field Besides Folks Auction - July 4

Monticello: Lodge Park events - CANCELLED - July 3

Sullivan - July 4

Effingham: High School - July 4

Effingham: Lake Sara - July 9

Tuscola: July 9