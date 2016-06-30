Heavy rain in holiday weekend forecast

CENTRAL ILLINOIS -- Heavy rains look to make for a soggy 4th of July weekend across central Illinois.

StormCenter17 Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a frontal boundary will stall across the state bringing with it plenty of moisture. Rain chances pick up late Saturday with most of the rain falling Sunday into Monday. Del Rosso says some of the rain could be heavy at times accumulating several inches.

He says computer models are in agreement with the set up, however both long range models disagree on specific amounts. As the weekend gets closer, it is expected the two will reach a consensus.

Firework displays very well could be impacted across the area, so be sure to stay with WAND-TV and wandtv.com for any changes.