New Illinois website helps families find insurance money

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Insurance is making it a little easier for families who lost a loved one.

A new website will help families find insurance money they may be owed.

Starting tomorrow, the Life Policy Locator Service will help executors, legal representatives, or members of the deceased person's immediate family find a life insurance policy or annuity contract left by a deceased loved one.

Once you submit your information, the database contacts all state licensed life insurance companies to search their records for any life insurance policies or annuity contacts insuring the decedent.

If a policy is found, the insurance company will contact the beneficiary to complete the claim.

The Illinois Department of Insurance recovered proceeds from more than 11,000 beneficiaries worth more than two $213,000,000.