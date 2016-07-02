Decatur's Darius Adams stuffs stat sheet in summer league debut

ORLANDO, FL -- Former MacArthur General Darius Adams had a strong showing in his NBA summer league debut with the Mavericks, scoring 9 points and dishing out 7 assists in an 86-85 loss to Oklahoma City.

Adams also had five rebounds, and hit back to back 3 pointers in the 2nd quarter to answer a 14-0 Thunder run.

The Decatur native told Basketball Insiders he's learning a lot in his first NBA summer league stint.

"Just the coaches, they've seen all these different players like the Dirks (Nowitzki), the D-Wills (Deron Williams), so they just know how this works," Adams said.

"You just want to come out, be calm, and play your game. Don't let all the coaches and GM's overwhelm you."

Adams and the Mavericks return to action Monday at 12 pm CT against the Orlando Magic. The game will be televised on NBA TV.