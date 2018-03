EUGENE, OR -- NCAA national champion discus thrower Kelsey Card (Carlinville '11) qualified for the U.S. Olympic track and field team Saturday.

Card placed third in the discus trials, which was good enough to qualify.

The Plainview native is the second central Illinoisan to qualify for the Olympics this week. Former SHG cyclone Ryan Held earned a spot on the men's swimming team with a 3rd place finish in the 100 meter freestyle.